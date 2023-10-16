Women Veterans Focus Group- Lunch & Learn: Menopause

Menopause: What you need to know!

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn.

Bring your lunch and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans.

Drinks and dessert provided.

Door prizes for in-person attendance

For more information:

Faith Walker, WVPM

205.554.7032