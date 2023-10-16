Skip to Content
Women Veterans Focus Group- Lunch & Learn: Menopause

Women at Lunch

When:

Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 145, Liberty Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Menopause:  What you need to know!

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn. 
Bring your lunch  and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans. 

  • Drinks and dessert provided.
  • Door prizes for in-person attendance

For more information:

Faith Walker, WVPM

205.554.7032

