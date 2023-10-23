Tuscaloosa Veteran Town Hall Meeting

Veterans and families are invited to our Quarterly Veteran Town Hall to find out about the newest updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration as well as attend a Veterans Claim Clinic to file new claims or check the status of existing claims for compensation.



If you cannot attend in person you can also attend via Facebook Live, here on our page.

We will also have VA informational booths to educate on various services such as Veteran Benetravel, Caregiver Support Program Resources and more