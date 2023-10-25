Northport Veterans Day Parade
Tuscaloosa VAMC to Participate in Northport Veterans Day Parade!
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 10:00 am CT
Where:
Event begins at Tuscaloosa County High School Memorial and proceeds to 24th Street and Maine Avenue
Main Avenue
Northport, AL
Cost:
Free
Tuscaloosa VAMC will participate in the 2nd Annual Northport Veterans Day Parade in Northport, AL.
The celebration will kick off with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. at Tuscaloosa County High School Memorial on 24th Street and the parade will follow at 8:30, running along Main Avenue and culminating in historic downtown Northport.