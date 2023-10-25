Skip to Content
Northport Veterans Day Parade

Tuscaloosa VAMC to Participate in Northport Veterans Day Parade!

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 10:00 am CT

Where:

Event begins at Tuscaloosa County High School Memorial and proceeds to 24th Street and Maine Avenue

Main Avenue

Northport, AL

Cost:

Free

Tuscaloosa VAMC will participate in the 2nd Annual Northport Veterans Day Parade in Northport, AL.

The celebration will kick off with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. at Tuscaloosa County High School Memorial on 24th Street and the parade will follow at 8:30, running along Main Avenue and culminating in historic downtown Northport.

