Tuscaloosa Veterans Day Program 2023
Tuscaloosa Participates in 2023 Tuscaloosa Veterans Day Program!
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Event will take place in the McFarland Mall parking lot adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Park.
1701 McFarland Blvd. E.
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Tuscaloosa VAMC partners with Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Association to host the annual Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial Park.
Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00am
