Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Tuscaloosa Veterans Day Program 2023

Tuscaloosa Participates in 2023 Tuscaloosa Veterans Day Program!

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Event will take place in the McFarland Mall parking lot adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Park.

1701 McFarland Blvd. E.

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Tuscaloosa VAMC partners with Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Association to host the annual Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00am

 

See more events

Last updated: