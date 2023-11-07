Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veterans Focus Group- Lunch & Learn: Dynamics of Addiction Among Women

March_14_lunch_and_learn

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn. Bring your lunch and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans.

When:

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Liberty Center, BLDG 145

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn. 
Bring your lunch  and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans. 

  • Drinks and dessert provided.
  • Door prizes for in-person attendance

For more information:

Faith Walker, WVPM

205.554.7032

See more events

Last updated: