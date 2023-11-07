Women Veterans Focus Group- Lunch & Learn: Dynamics of Addiction Among Women
Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn. Bring your lunch and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans.
When:
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Liberty Center, BLDG 145
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
- Drinks and dessert provided.
- Door prizes for in-person attendance
For more information:
Faith Walker, WVPM
