Lunch and Learn: Protect Your Heart

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn: Protect your heart.

When:

Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 145, Liberty Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Bring your lunch  and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans. 

  • Drinks and dessert provided.
  • Door prizes for in-person attendance
  • 1 CEU

For more information:

Faith Walker, WVPM

205.554.7032

 

Last updated: