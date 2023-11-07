Lunch and Learn: Protect Your Heart
Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn: Protect your heart.
When:
Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Building 145, Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Bring your lunch and learn about the services that the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides for Women Veterans.
- Drinks and dessert provided.
- Door prizes for in-person attendance
- 1 CEU
For more information:
Faith Walker, WVPM
