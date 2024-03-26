Lunch and Learn: Nutrition and Eating Disorders
April's health emphasis for Lunch and Learn is Nutrition in Women with an emphasis on eating disorders.
When:
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
BLDG 145 Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
April's health emphasis is Nutrition in Women with an emphasis on eating disorders. Please join us as Dr. Varnado, a Dietician from Nutrition and Food Services, provides education on this topic. Registration is required in for CEU. If you do not work for TVAMC, please email for instructions to register
TMS link:
REGISTER HERE