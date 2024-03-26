Skip to Content

Lunch and Learn: Nutrition and Eating Disorders

April's health emphasis for Lunch and Learn is Nutrition in Women with an emphasis on eating disorders.

When:

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

BLDG 145 Liberty Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

April's health emphasis is Nutrition in Women  with an emphasis on eating disorders.  Please join us as Dr. Varnado, a Dietician from Nutrition and Food Services, provides education on this topic.  Registration is required in for CEU.  If you do not work for TVAMC,  please email for instructions to register

TMS link:
REGISTER HERE

 

TEAMS Meeting Link
 

