Lunch and Learn: Nutrition and Eating Disorders

April's health emphasis for Lunch and Learn is Nutrition in Women with an emphasis on eating disorders.

When: Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: BLDG 145 Liberty Center 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





April's health emphasis is Nutrition in Women with an emphasis on eating disorders. Please join us as Dr. Varnado, a Dietician from Nutrition and Food Services, provides education on this topic. Registration is required in for CEU. If you do not work for TVAMC, please email for instructions to register

