The Annual VA Caregiver Support Summit

Annual VA Caregiver Support Summit will be on Thursday, April 18th in the Building 137 Sports Atrium from 9:00 am- 11:30 am.

When: Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Sports Atrium, BLDG 137 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Hear from dynamic speakers about the support and services VA provides to Veteran caregivers and connect with others who are providing support and care to their Veteran loved ones.

2.0 CEUs are approved for the following: ACCME, ANCC, ASWB, APA, CDR, & ACPE