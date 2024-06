When: Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us to learn more about supporting LGBTQ+ Women Veterans. On June 20, 2024 from 11-12 in the Liberty Center (across from GEC). Our presenter is Dr. Michelle Hilgeman. Bring you lunch and will supply a bottle of water and a dessert.