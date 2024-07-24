Women's Health Focus Group

When: Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Building 145- Liberty Center 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





This event is a group interview for Women Veterans to answer questions about Tuscaloosa VAMC women's health care. Ideas and suggestions from this group are considered for implementation to add to the Women Veterans' experiences at Tuscaloosa VAMC.

Some suggestions from the Women Veterans that have been completed: 1. Have a more inclusive entry to Tuscaloosa VAMC, 2. Add a beautician for women Veterans who live at the facility. 3. Include a Spiritual Group for Women Veterans.

Upcoming: self-defense class for Women only by Tuscaloosa PD tentatively early November. Watch for registration.

Please join us and provide your input by:

Microsoft Teams Link : https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ODg0ZmI4NzYtOTQ4OC00YTkxLTllNTEtNmMwZWExYjBlZGFj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%225e920224-0c49-4d11-ad0a-6f6dc63c247c%22%7d Join by Phone: Toll number: +1 872-701-0185 Conference ID: 599 436 24# in Person: Liberty Center BLDG 145 (Follow the Women's Health Event posted at the Loop Road entrance.

For more information contact:

Faith Walker, LCSW Women Veterans' Program Manager

205.5547032 or Bettina.Walker@va.gov

