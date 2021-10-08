Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Tuscaloosa health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Cristina Rice
Homeless Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 4403
Email: Cristina.Rice@va.gov
Wysondria Wilkinson
HUD-VASH Program Support Assistant
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000 ext: 1-4822
Kenneth Turner
HCHV Outreach Social Worker
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000 ext: 1-4400
Will Adams
Veterans Justice Outreach
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: 205-554-2000 ext: 1-2710
Care we provide at VA Tuscaloosa health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Tuscaloosa health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care