Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Tuscaloosa health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Mary Bailey

Patient Advocate

VA Tuscaloosa health care

Phone: 205-554-2957

Email: Mary.Bailey@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Tuscaloosa health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
