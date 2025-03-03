Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Our Sick Call Clinic provides immediate attention for medical or mental health illness and/or minor injuries. Sick Call accepts walk-ins weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To contact the Sick Call Clinic, dial .

The Tuscaloosa Medical Center does NOT have an emergency room.

During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest Emergency Department (ED). A medical emergency is an injury, illness, or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be reasonably expected to be hazardous to life or health. If you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away. Learn more about Emergency Medical Care and reporting ER visits here: Emergency Medical Care - Community Care (va.gov)