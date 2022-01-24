Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Building 1 - Optometry, Audiology, Dental, Administrative Offices, Release of Information, Volunteer Services
Building 38 - Primary Care, Physical Therapy, Prosthetics, Canteen Store
Building 135 - Pharmacy, Specialty Clinics, Laboratory, Radiology, Eligibility
Building 137 - Mental Health, RRTP, Rehab Therapy, Vocational Therapy
Building 61 - Community Living Center (GEC)
Building 145 - Liberty Health & Wellness Center & Cottages
Building 3 - Mental Health Outpatient, COSAT Program, VA Credit Union
Building 39 - HUD/VASH, CWT/Transitional Residence
Building 63 - Resource Center Classroom, Director's Suite
Building 2 - Research Department
Building 40 - Daycare Center
Building 4 - Auditorium
Directions
From Interstate-20/Interstate-59:
Take exit 73 onto McFarland Boulevard (Highway 82) heading north. Drive approximately 2 miles until you reach Veterans Memorial Parkway (15th Street ). Take a right at the light onto Veterans Memorial Parkway (adjacent to University Mall) heading east. Drive approximately 3 miles until you reach the exit lane on your right, which will put you onto Loop Road. Take a right onto Loop Road. The main entrance to the medical center will be immediately on your left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Intersection:
Loop Road East and Woodland Road
Coordinates: 33°11'24.53"N 87°29'17.61"W