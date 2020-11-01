Operating status

 Skip to Content
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Selma VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 888-651-2685 or 205-554-2010

Change your appointment: 888-651-2685 or 205-554-2010

Media inquiries: 205-554-2842

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: See "Contact Us" page on this VA Tuscaloosa website

Pharmacy refill: 888-651-2685 or 205-554-2010

Staff locator: See "Contact Us" page on this VA Tuscaloosa health care website

Telephone care: 888-651-2685