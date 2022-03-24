Resource Guides and New Patient Information
Resources and service guides available to Veterans at Tuscaloosa VAMC, including orientation videos for new patients
Welcome to the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa Alabama. As part of the largest integrated health care delivery system in America, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is committed to ensuring Veterans receive highly integrated and coordinated care and support services. Our main goal is to provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned - and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.
Thank you for visiting this site, and “Thank you for your service”.
VA Toolkit
Click the button below to view the VA Toolkit video
▶ VA Toolkit
Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned. Based on where you are in life, your VA benefits and services can support you in different ways. Keep your welcome kit handy so you can turn to it throughout your life—like when it’s time to go to school, get a job, buy a house, get health care, retire, or make plans for your care as you age.
Service Guides
To download printable copies of the Tuscaloosa VAMC Guide to Services for Veterans and Families, please click on the links below.
This booklet takes you on an inside tour of the programs and services at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to assist you in discovering what health services our facility has pledged to provide to Veterans and how to access these services.
New Patient Orientation Videos
Now that you have enrolled with us, you may have questions about what to do next. Our New Patient Orientation Videos provide short sections with the information you need to know to begin using your VA health care services.
The Tuscaloosa VAMC medical support assistants are here to serve you and help you with appointments and communication with your Treatment teams. Click on a button to view a video
▶ Appointments
▶ Audiology
The Tuscaloosa VAMC Audiology Clinic provides comprehensive hearing tests and balance studies, prescribe and repair hearing aids, and perform Compensation & Pension hearing exams. If you feel you have decreased hearing or are experiencing tinnitus, you may need to have a hearing test.
The Tuscaloosa VAMC Dental Clinic is here to provide our Veterans with comprehensive dental care benefits to certain qualifying Veterans. To better understand if you are eligible for VA dental care, check out What VA dental care benefits do I qualify for? as well as the Dental Benefits for Veterans document. If eligible but not yet enrolled in VA health care, you can apply online using the Apply for health care benefits webpage. If not eligible, Veterans enrolled in VA health care can purchase dental insurance at a reduced cost through the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP). See also the "Not Eligible?" section below for more information.
If you are a Veteran who has recently served (e.g. OEF/OIF/OND), you may be entitled to a one-time course of free dental care, but you must apply for dental care within 180 days of your discharge (under conditions other than dishonorable) from a period of active duty of 90 days or more.
▶ Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
The Tuscaloosa VAMC DAV helps veterans every year connect with the healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial benefits they’ve earned. If you’re a veteran or are transitioning out of the military, DAV is here to help you and your family.
The VA's My HealtheVet website lets you view your health information online as well as refill prescriptions, make appointments and more. My HelatheVet allows you to save download and/or print your VA health and DoD Military Service Information
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers a wide range of pharmacy services to provide you with all of your prescription needs, from education and counseling to medication selection, either at our campus location or through our automated refill line.
The Tuscaloosa VAMC Radiology Department offers ultrasounds, CAT Scans, regular X-rays, and DEXA scans.