Telehealth
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is leading the way in telehealth innovation to make sure Veterans can access care when and where they need it. From your home, the clinic, or the hospital, VA telehealth technologies make it easier for you to connect with your VA care team.
Telehealth Services
VA Video Connect
VA Video Connect is VA’s secure videoconferencing app. It is designed to help Veterans and their caregivers quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer or mobile device with an internet connection.
With VA Video Connect, you can take part in video visits with your VA care team and gain access to specialists from all over the country. Talk with your VA provider about using VA Video Connect if you have limited access to VA facilities, lack the time to regularly attend in-person appointments, or don’t require a hands-on physical examination.
- VA Video Connect is a telehealth platform specifically used by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
- It enables veterans to access healthcare services remotely through video conferencing.
iPads and Digital Divide
iPads are tablet devices commonly used in healthcare for telehealth services.
iPads provide accurate, real-time information, which improves accuracy and patient safety.
Telesleep
- Telesleep refers to the use of telemedicine and technology to remotely monitor and diagnose sleep disorders.
- It allows healthcare professionals to assess sleep patterns, collect data, and provide interventions without the need for in person visits.
- Telesleep often involves the use of wearable devices, sensors, and video/audio communication to track and analyze sleep related data.
- Remote monitoring through Telesleep enables real-time adjustments to treatment plans, improving the efficiency of sleep disorder management.
MY VA Images App
My VA Images is a web app that enables you to safely and securely send photos and videos to your VA providers.
When your VA provider authorizes your use of the app as part of your care plan, you will receive an email request to submit photos or videos with a link to My VA Images. The app will guide you through taking the required photos and videos and remind you when they are due.
- Photos and videos can be sent via Store and Forward Telehealth instead of traveling to the clinic.
- My VA Images will protect your information from upload, through review by your provider, and will retain the information in your medical record.
- You can use the app to receive messages about your care from the provider who reviews your photos.
To use My VA Images, you need a mobile device with a camera, access to the internet, and just one of the following login credentials:
- My HealtheVet (MHV) Premium*
- ID.me
DS Logon Premium (Level 2)
To launch the app in your browser, click here.
Teledermatology
- Teledermatology uses telecommunication technologies to provide dermatology services from a distance.
- Dermatologists can remotely examine skin conditions, provide diagnoses, and recommend treatments.
Tele-Mental Health
- Tele-mental health involves providing mental health services remotely, using video technology.
- It includes video consultations, online therapy sessions, and other virtual mental health support.
Tele-Primary Care
- Tele-Primary Care extends primary healthcare services remotely.
- Patients can consult with primary care providers, receive medical advice, and manage chronic conditions without physically visiting a healthcare facility.
Need Additional Support?
- If you need help with My VA Images or other Telehealth related services, please contact the Telehealth Department at extension 2112, 2163, 2974 or 2439.
- For after-hours My VA Images concerns, please contact the Health Resource Center Help Desk at 1 877 470 5947, available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time
TVAMC Telehealth Team
Jeremiah Donald
Facility Telehealth Coordinator
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: (205) 554-2000 Ext. 2112
Email: Jeremiah.Donald@va.gov
Daisha Jones
Program Telehealth Specialist
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: (205) 554-2000 x 2163
Email: Daisha.Jones@va.gov
Wendolyn Williams
Telehealth Clinical Technician
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: (205) 554-2000 Ext: 2974
Email: Wendolyn.Williams@va.gov
Christina Crawford
Telehealth Clinical Technician
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone: (205) 554-2000 x2439
Email: Christina.Crawford2@va.gov