VA Video Connect

VA Video Connect is VA’s secure videoconferencing app. It is designed to help Veterans and their caregivers quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

With VA Video Connect, you can take part in video visits with your VA care team and gain access to specialists from all over the country. Talk with your VA provider about using VA Video Connect if you have limited access to VA facilities, lack the time to regularly attend in-person appointments, or don’t require a hands-on physical examination.

VA Video Connect is a telehealth platform specifically used by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

It enables veterans to access healthcare services remotely through video conferencing.

iPads and Digital Divide

iPads are tablet devices commonly used in healthcare for telehealth services.

iPads provide accurate, real-time information, which improves accuracy and patient safety.

VA VIDEO CONNECT