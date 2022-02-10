Tuscaloosa Research and Education Advancement Corporation (TREAC) is a 501(c )(3) non-profit organization which was incorporated on September 27, 1991. TREAC is affiliated with, but legally distinct from, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, authorized by Congress under USC §§7361-7366 to provide flexible funding mechanisms for the conduct of research and education activities. To learn more about the purpose of non-profit corporations affiliated with the VA, please refer to VHA Handbook 1200.17.

Funding to support research and education activities is provided by other government entities, such as National Institute of Health, National Institute of Mental Health, and Department of Defense, other non-profits, voluntary agencies, industry sponsors (i.e. pharmaceutical companies), and general donations.

Specific areas of interest include, but are not limited to, the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and vocational rehabilitation outcomes for persons with PTSD.

Mission

To improve the health and quality of life of veterans through the advancement of clinical knowledge through research and education.

Vision

To be a premier non-profit organization contributing to high quality research and education.

Values

DEDICATION to the pursuit of high QUALITY and ETHICAL research and education that earns and maintains the TRUST and RESPECT of veterans, and their families and other stakeholders.

Sandra Creel, Executive Director

205.554.2000 ext. 2840

Anita Davis, Fiscal/HR Officer

205.554.2000 ext. 3258