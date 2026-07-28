Research
Explore VA Tuscaloosa's research initiatives with specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Research and Development Service
Welcome!
We are pleased that you are interested in the Research and Development (R&D) Service of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC). The Tuscaloosa VAMC has a well-funded research and development program including studies in —
- biomedical research
- health services
- clinical and cooperative studies
- rehabilitation
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center continues to have an active and growing research program, with a primary mission to promote greater scientific, social and medical discoveries to improve the quality of life for the Veteran population. Significant areas of study in the research portfolio at TVAMC include: Vocational rehabilitation, PTSD, alcohol abuse, Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, Opioid Use Disorder, Substance Use Disorder, behavioral, Traumatic Brain Injury, dementia care, insomnia, long-term care, suicide prevention, rural health, pharmacogenomic screening, medication assisted treatment, and organizational change. Projects may be single- or multi-site projects, prime and subawards. The research program at the TVAMC offers volunteer participation in numerous research studies. The types of research typically covered by the TVAMC Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) are:
- clinical investigations of the cause
- evaluation
- assessment
- treatment
- outcome of clinical medical and psychiatric illnesses
Funding sources for research at TVAMC include various federal, state, industry, and private entities. In order to maximize research opportunities, TVAMC partners with Tuscaloosa Research and Education Advancement Corporation (TREAC), an affiliated non-profit corporation. TREAC acts as a flexible funding mechanism to further the development of research and education activities at TVAMC, and facilitates collaborative efforts between TVAMC, academic institutions, other government research organizations, and private companies by administering a variety of projects. The VA Research Program influences significantly the recruitment and retention of highly specialized clinical staff.
As of July 1, 2022, the TVAMC had 33 active research that are being conducted currently by eight researchers, which include MDs and PhDs. The funding sources for these projects include VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP), Clinical Science R&D, Health Science R&D, Rehabilitation Research R&D, Medical Care Supported Management Studies, legacy VISN 7 Research Development Award, Veterans Care, LLC, US Department of Defense Congressionally Director Medical Research Programs and Research Triangle institute International, University of Alabama School of Social Work [through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration], National institute on Aging, National Institute of Health, Aptinyx, Philanthropy Roundtable and Investigator-initiated research.
Are you interested in becoming a research participant at the Tuscaloosa VAMC? Find out, which studies are currently recruiting participants at ClinicalTrials.gov.
Have a general question or are you interested in conducting research at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center? Send email to VHATUA_CLSTUDIES@va.gov.
For more specific questions, please see the list below and contact the appropriate staff member.
Tuscaloosa Research and Education Advancement Corporation (TREAC)
Tuscaloosa Research and Education Advancement Corporation (TREAC) is a 501(c )(3) non-profit organization which was incorporated on September 27, 1991. TREAC is affiliated with, but legally distinct from, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, authorized by Congress under USC §§7361-7366 to provide flexible funding mechanisms for the conduct of research and education activities. To learn more about the purpose of non-profit corporations affiliated with the VA, please refer to, VHA Handbook 1200.17.
Funding to support research and education activities is provided by other government entities, such as National Institute of Health, National Institute of Mental Health, and Department of Defense, other non-profits, voluntary agencies, industry sponsors (i.e. pharmaceutical companies), and general donations.
Specific areas of interest include, but are not limited to, the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and vocational rehabilitation outcomes for persons with PTSD.
Mission
To improve the health and quality of life of veterans through the advancement of clinical knowledge through research and education.
Vision
To be a premier non-profit organization contributing to high quality research and education.
Values
DEDICATION to the pursuit of high QUALITY and ETHICAL research and education that earns and maintains the TRUST and RESPECT of veterans, and their families and other stakeholders.
Current Research Studies at the TVAMC
1. Studies in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- NAP Study: National Adaptive Trial for PTSD-related Insomnia (VA CSP 2016)
- SEVEN Study: Selective Glucocorticoid Receptor Antagonist for PTSD
- Evaluates CORT108297 taken daily for 7 days.
- Veterans age ≤69 with current PTSD symptoms
- Randomized to CORT108297 or placebo under double-blind conditions.
- Most concomitant medications for the treatment of PTSD can be continued.
- Lori Davis, MD and Patricia Pilkinton, MD are the site investigators.
- IMPACT Study: Methylphenidate for PTSD with Neurocognitive Complaints
- Evaluating the efficacy of methylphenidate (Ritalin) compared to placebo for the treatment of PTSD symptoms and cognitive complaints.
- N-of-1 design whereby each participant is on study drug for 4 weeks and on placebo for 4 weeks in random order under double-blind conditions.
- Most concomitant medications for the treatment of PTSD can be continued.
- Lori Davis, MD and Patricia Pilkinton, MD are the site investigators. Shalonda Barnes is the research coordinator (Shalonda.barnes@va.gov )
2. Studies in Substance Use Disorder (OUD)
- BRAVE Study: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Formulations of Buprenorphine for Treatment Opioid Use Disorder in Veterans (VA CSP 2014)
- A multisite study comparing sublingual buprenorphine to subcutaneous long-acting injection of buprenorphine in the treatment of OUD.
- Veterans who are new to the treatment or had a break in previous treatment.
- Lori Davis, MD and Patricia Pilkinton, MD are the site investigators. Shalonda Barnes is the research coordinator (Shalonda.barnes@va.gov )
- THRIVE Study: Individual Placement and Support for Veterans with Opioid Use Disorder: A Mixed Methods Study
- Determine the efficacy of Individual Placement and Support (IPS) compared to non-IPS Treatment-as-Usual Vocational Rehabilitation (TAU-VR)
- Veterans recovering from an OUD who are wanting to get back to work.
- Veterans are followed for 18 months.
- A Community-Based Participatory Research approach will be utilized to examine the barriers and facilitators of employment and occupational functioning.
- Lori Davis, MD and Mercy Mumba, PhD are the investigators and Whitney Gay is the research coordinator (whitney.gay@va.gov)
- MiMP Study: The Mind and Mentors Program
- The study is comparing treatment with an intervention combining mindfulness-based stress reduction and peer support “mentors” to a cognitive behavioral enhanced 12-step facilitation.
- The study is open to Veterans with diagnosis of opioid use disorder (OUD) who are currently receiving medications for the treatment of OUD (e.g., methadone, naloxone, naltrexone, and/or buprenorphine)
- Tuscaloosa VA is approved to recruit and refer veterans over to the University of Alabama (UA) to take part in the research study being conducted at UA.
- The study is led by Dr. Mercy Mumba mercy.mumba@va.gov.
- Activating Recovery Study: Adapting Activating Recovery for Veterans with Substance Use Disorders: A Novel Treatment
- The study is collecting qualitative data from Veterans with substance use disorder (SUD) to evaluate challenges and facilitators of SUD treatments, healthy activity preferences, preferred intervention modalities, and priority treatment outcomes.
- This study aims to adapt Behavioral Activation for the Treatment of Depression (BATD) as "Activating Recovery" for Veterans with SUD, rooted in their cultural values and experiences, through a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach.
- The study is open to Veterans with diagnosis of SUD, excluding primary caffeine or nicotine use disorders.
- The study is led by Dr. Teresa Granger, Teresa.Grenawalt@va.gov.
3. Studies in Cognitive Disorders and State Veteran Homes
- MiND-MCI Study: Minds Navigating the Diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment
- MiND-MCI incorporates peer support, psychoeducation, goal setting, problem solving, and skills training and covers the topics of memory support, stress management, coping, and lifestyle risk factors.
- 80 participants will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either the MiND-MCI group or waitlist control group. MiND-MCI will be delivered in 9 weekly 60-minute sessions via telehealth in groups of 5 to 7 Veterans.
- Veterans age ≥60 with a diagnosis of MCI, ≥1 cardiovascular risk factor, cognitive complaint, and difficulty adjusting to MCI symptoms.
- Dr. Pilkinton is the investigator and Allyshia Hinton (Allyshia.hinton@va.gov) is the research coordinator.
- DoD Study: The Role of Environmental Stressors on Veteran Neurocognitive Aging
- Risk for dementia has been associated with an increased exposure to stressors before, during, and after time in service, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), being impelled by toxic metals; PTSD, substance use, and exposure to environmental toxins (e.g., oil fires, heavy metals, pesticides).
- This study will:
- 1) characterize the type of environmental stressors military Veterans are exposed to and the timing of exposure,
- 2) examine the associations between environmental stressors and cognitive status,
- 3) examine whether the three categories of stressors have different neurocognitive effect, and
- 4) determine the relationship between exposure to stressors, blood biomarkers of AD and neuro-inflammation, and brain structure and function.
- Dr. Pilkinton is the investigator and Allyshia Hinton (Allyshia.hinton@va.gov) is the research coordinator.
- TEAM EFFORT: Pragmatic trial to increase quality of care in State Veterans Homes: Improving safety using an evidence-base, frontline staff huddling practice.
- This study is a mixed-methods, hybrid (Type 2) effectiveness-implementation study with primary and administrative data collection at 8 State Veteran Homes.
- To assesses both the effectiveness of the clinical innovation (LOCK program) and the implementation process itself. The primary outcome is any type of fall.
- Open to staff and long-stay residents of State Veterans Homes.
- Dr. Lynn Snow is the investigator and Princess Nash (princess.nash@va.gov) is the coordinator.
Senior Staff Members:
Lori L. Davis, M.D. (Lori.Davis@va.gov), Associate Chief of Staff, Research and Development (R&D)
Darlene S. Knox (Darlene.Servant@va.gov), Administrative Officer (AO/R&D)
Patricia D. Pilkinton, M.D. (Patricia.Pilkinton@va.gov), Deputy Chief/R&D and Chair, Research and Development Committee
Joni H. Morgan, Pharm.D. (Joni.Morgan@va.gov), Chair, Subcommittee on Human Studies (Institutional Review Board [IRB])
Susan D. Hopkins (Susan.Hopkins@va.gov), Health System Specialist/Research Committee Manager
Brianne L. Winterberger, MS (Brianne.Winterberger@va.gov), Research Compliance Officer (RCO)
Sandra R Creel (Sandra.Creel@va.gov), Executive Director, Tuscaloosa Research Education and Advancement Corporation (TREAC)