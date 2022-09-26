Mind and Mentor Program

The goal of the treatment groups is to prevent relapse into opioid addiction and to help you maintain your sobriety. As part of the study you will be randomly assigned to one of two types of therapy groups which will meet once a week for 12 weeks. Each session is roughly 60-90 minutes long. As part of the research study we ask that you provide us with some information to help us better understand the effects of the treatment on individuals. This would include answering a survey, providing a urine and saliva sample, as well as watching a video. You will receive compensation for you time and effort in taking part in this study. For each therapy group session you attend you will receive a $20 visa gift card and for every time you give data to the researchers you will receive a $15 visa gift card. These gift cards can be used anywhere visa is accepted.

If you or someone you know would like to participate in small group counseling for this study, please contact Sierra Rodgers-Farris at 205-554-2000 ext:4138

Sessions will be available at both the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham VA Medical centers.

Eligibility for this study:

Have to be a Veteran

Opioid Use Disorder Diagnosis

On Medicated Assisted Therapy (Buprenorphine, Methadone, Suboxone, Naltrexone)

Not currently attending in-patient treatment

Able to attend in-person sessions in Birmingham or Tuscaloosa