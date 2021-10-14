Take the first step toward a career at VA

Your career is just beginning. Now is the time to make the career decisions that will define your life. Take your first step on your new journey with VA.

Our Pathways program provides internships, training, fellowships and more to recent graduates.

We can help Health Professions Trainees find positions that fit their skills and lifestyle, with personalized support that will advance their careers.

The Technical Career Field (TCF) program offers two years of training in critically identified positions within specific career fields in accordance with VHA’s Succession Workforce Plan. Program participants receive paid salary/benefits, training/travel stipend, access to a preceptor/mentor and hands-on training.

Internships and fellowships