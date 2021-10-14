Internships and fellowships
VA Tuscaloosa health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Take the first step toward a career at VA
Your career is just beginning. Now is the time to make the career decisions that will define your life. Take your first step on your new journey with VA.
Our Pathways program provides internships, training, fellowships and more to recent graduates.
We can help Health Professions Trainees find positions that fit their skills and lifestyle, with personalized support that will advance their careers.
The Technical Career Field (TCF) program offers two years of training in critically identified positions within specific career fields in accordance with VHA’s Succession Workforce Plan. Program participants receive paid salary/benefits, training/travel stipend, access to a preceptor/mentor and hands-on training.
The mission of the Residency in Ocular Disease at the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center is to provide a unique post-doctoral experience in a multidisciplinary setting with the intent of nurturing the residents’ development into exceptional optometric clinicians by broadening general skills and mastering additional specialized skills through independent patient care while adhering to supervision guidelines. The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Optometric Residency in Ocular Disease is a one-year program which typically begins on July 1st and concludes June 30th of the following year. Adjustments may be required by Human Resources related to the start dates and end dates based on when pay periods and the July 4th Federal holiday falls.
Optometry Residency Overview and Application Process
The psychology internship training program at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is an APA-accredited program that offers pre-doctoral internship training to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-, CPA-, or PCSAS-accredited institution.