Pharmacy Residency Programs

About Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC) is located on a beautiful 125-acre campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. TVAMC primarily serves West Central Alabama, where 12 out of the 13 counties are considered rural. TVAMC’s core clinical services are primary care, mental health, geriatrics, and research. The facility is comprised of 333 inpatient beds (134 long-term care, 16 short-term medicine rehabilitation, 140 short-term mental health rehabilitation, and 43 acute mental health) and multiple outpatient services (primary care, mental health, neurology, podiatry, audiology, optometry, dental, and pain).

Care is available in person and through Telehealth and Video Connect Services. Many of the specialists located in the medical centers are also available through telehealth technology to allow patients to be seen at the outlying clinics by specialists located at other facilities. This can include both phone and video appointments with patients located at other facilities within our healthcare system or in the patients’ homes which allows for expansion of services without the need for the patient to travel to medical facilities. These modalities of care began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded rapidly to provide continuity of care throughout the entirety of the pandemic.

In addition to the main campus, TVAMC has a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Selma, Alabama that operates Monday through Friday. This clinic provides primary care services, social work, and laboratory draws for the patients in that area. There are also mobile clinics that travel to Demopolis, Hamilton, and Fayette, AL. Primary care provider visits are conducted via Telehealth and Video Connect Services with onsite nurses to triage patient and draw labs.