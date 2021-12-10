Pharmacy Residency Programs

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program Information

TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program

About Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC) is located on a beautiful 125-acre campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. TVAMC primarily serves West Central Alabama, where 12 out of the 13 counties are considered rural. TVAMC provides primary care, long-term care, mental health, and rehabilitative care services to eligible Veterans. The Outpatient Pharmacy serves 16,000+ Veterans each year. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists are extensively involved in the Primary Care Clinics, Outpatient Psychiatry Clinics, Residential Rehabilitation (psychiatry), Geriatrics (long-term care and home-based primary care), and Acute Psychiatry.