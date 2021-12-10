 Skip to Content

Pharmacy Residency Programs

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) residencies. Each of the postgraduate programs is 12 months in duration. Our objective is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care.

TVAMC Residency Programs At-A-Glance

                TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

                ASHP Program Code: 51105

                NMS Match Code: 202113

                Number of Positions: 4

                Application Deadline: 1st Friday of January

                Estimated Stipend: $41,641.00

                Virtual Interview Required: Yes

                Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 11 Federal Holidays in addition to

                                   13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days (accrued)

                RPD: Shelley McIntire, PharmD, BCPS                      Contact info: shelley.mcintire@va.gov

                TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program

                ASHP Program Code: 51104

                NMS Match Code: 502466

                Number of Positions: 2

                Application Deadline: 01/14/22

                Estimated Stipend: $44,522.00

                Virtual Interview Required: Yes

                Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 11 Federal Holidays in addition to

                                   13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days (accrued)

                RPD: June Griffith, PharmD, BCPP, BCGP                Contact info: june.griffith@va.gov

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program Information

TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program

 

About Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC) is located on a beautiful 125-acre campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. TVAMC primarily serves West Central Alabama, where 12 out of the 13 counties are considered rural. TVAMC provides primary care, long-term care, mental health, and rehabilitative care services to eligible Veterans. The Outpatient Pharmacy serves 16,000+ Veterans each year. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists are extensively involved in the Primary Care Clinics, Outpatient Psychiatry Clinics, Residential Rehabilitation (psychiatry), Geriatrics (long-term care and home-based primary care), and Acute Psychiatry.

