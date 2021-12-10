Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) residencies. Each of the postgraduate programs is 12 months in duration. Our objective is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care.
TVAMC Residency Programs At-A-Glance
TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
ASHP Program Code: 51105
NMS Match Code: 202113
Number of Positions: 4
Application Deadline: 1st Friday of January
Estimated Stipend: $41,641.00
Virtual Interview Required: Yes
Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 11 Federal Holidays in addition to
13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days (accrued)
RPD: Shelley McIntire, PharmD, BCPS Contact info: shelley.mcintire@va.gov
TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program
ASHP Program Code: 51104
NMS Match Code: 502466
Number of Positions: 2
Application Deadline: 01/14/22
Estimated Stipend: $44,522.00
Virtual Interview Required: Yes
Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 11 Federal Holidays in addition to
13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days (accrued)
RPD: June Griffith, PharmD, BCPP, BCGP Contact info: june.griffith@va.gov
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program Information
TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
About Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC) is located on a beautiful 125-acre campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. TVAMC primarily serves West Central Alabama, where 12 out of the 13 counties are considered rural. TVAMC provides primary care, long-term care, mental health, and rehabilitative care services to eligible Veterans. The Outpatient Pharmacy serves 16,000+ Veterans each year. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists are extensively involved in the Primary Care Clinics, Outpatient Psychiatry Clinics, Residential Rehabilitation (psychiatry), Geriatrics (long-term care and home-based primary care), and Acute Psychiatry.