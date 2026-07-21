Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) residencies. Each of the postgraduate programs is 12 months in duration. Our objective is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care.
2026-2027 TVAMC Residency Programs At-A-Glance
TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
- ASHP Program Code: 51105
- NMS Match Code: 202113
- Number of Positions: 4
- Application Deadline: 1st Friday of January
- Estimated Stipend: $49,690.00
- Virtual Interview Required: Yes
- Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 11 Federal Holidays in addition to 13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days (accrued)
RPD: Shelley McIntire, PharmD, BCPS Contact info: shelley.mcintire@va.gov
TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program
- ASHP Program Code: 51104
- NMS Match Code: 502466
- Number of Positions: 2
- Application Deadline: 2nd Friday of January
- Estimated Stipend:: $53,132.00
- Virtual Interview Required: Yes
- Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 11 Federal Holidays in addition to 13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days (accrued)
RPD: Alivia Price, PharmD, BCPP Contact info: alivia.price@va.gov
TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
- This PGY1 residency is a 52-week program designed to develop the resident’s skills and competency in providing patient-centered care as part of an interdisciplinary team with a focus in primary care, mental health, and geriatrics. Our preceptors are considered experts in their areas, having completed residencies and board certifications and/or having many years of experience. We are excited to provide unique learning opportunities with preceptors who are dedicated to advancing the field of pharmacy.
- The PGY1 residency program was established in 1997 and was accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in 1999. The residency program was initially sponsored by Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy (MSOP) and the initial accreditation was for a Primary Care Pharmacy Practice. TVAMC subsequently added a Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice residency. In 2006, ASHP required residents to complete a broad spectrum PGY1 residency prior to completion of a specialty residency. TVAMC converted its positions to a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY2 in Psychiatry Pharmacy. TVAMC’s residency programs also reestablished a relationship with MSOP by adding an elective teaching certificate program in 2010. Except for attendance for the elective at MSOP, all other functions of the resident, such as patient care, education, program management and research are performed at TVAMC.
Purpose
- ASHP PGY1 Program Purpose: PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
- TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Purpose: The goal for the TVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to build upon the foundation of the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists that will be competent and confident practitioners of pharmaceutical care in the areas of primary care, mental health, geriatrics, inpatient/outpatient pharmacy staffing, and pharmacy management. These pharmacists will exercise skill in educating other health care professionals, patients, and the community on drug related topics. Residents will display a commitment to the profession of pharmacy, desire for continued professional growth, and exercise leadership to achieve department goals. These pharmacists will possess skills which will enable them to pursue a variety of career interests requiring pharmacological expertise.
Rotations
Required Block Learning Experiences:
- Orientation (5 weeks)
- Pharmacy Operations (4 weeks)
- Anticoagulation and Formulary Management (4 weeks)
- Geriatrics (5 weeks)
- Mental Health (5 weeks)*
- Primary Care (5 weeks)**
- Pharmacy Management (4 weeks)
*Mental Health is a required selective rotation. The resident may choose Outpatient Mental Health or Acute Mental Health.
**Primary Care is a required selective rotation. The resident may choose Primary Care-PACT or Home-Based Primary Care.
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences: (each 52 weeks)
- Centralized Anticoagulation Clinic (every Tuesday afternoon)
- Pharmacy Staffing (every 4th Monday for the entire day)
- Pharmacy Management (includes Drug Information/Formulary Management)
- Presentations
- Research
Elective Block Learning Experience Opportunities:
The resident may select 4 electives: (4 weeks each)*
- Academic Detailing
- Acute Mental Health
- Advanced Precepting
- Anticoagulation Clinic Intensive
- Geriatrics
- Home-Based Primary Care
- Hospice/Palliative Care
- Internal Medicine- BVAMC
- Oncology - BVAMC
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Pain Management – BVAMC
- Pain Management – TVAMC
- Primary Care - PACT
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration / Primary Care
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Substance Use Disorder
*The resident may elect to repeat a required rotation for a more intense experience
Elective Longitudinal Learning Experience Opportunities: (52 weeks)
- Teaching and Learning Certificate through Samford University MSOP (longitudinal)
Requirements
- Pharmacist Licensure within 120 days of Start of Residency
- FIRST ATTEMPTS MUST BE TAKEN BEFORE START OF RESIDENCY
- Two In-services (may be to pharmacy staff or other health care providers)
- One Medication Use Evaluation
- One Criteria-for-use Document or Participation in a Cost-Savings Initiative
- Two Journal Clubs (this is a minimum- more may be required per preceptor discretion)
- Two Patient Presentations (this is a minimum- more may be required per preceptor discretion)
- One Continuing Education Presentation (counts as an in-service)
- Research Project with Formal Presentation at a Regional Residency Conference
- Poster Presentation at a National Pharmacy Meeting
- Completed Final Manuscript of Residency Project
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted through the PhorCAS system
- Must be US Citizen
- Official Pharmacy School Transcript
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- 3 Professional Letters of Recommendation
- Applications due the 1st Friday of January
- NMS Match Code: 202113
- Onsite and Virtual Interviews: Dates TBD
Current PGY1 Residents
- Rianna Alex, PharmD email: rianna.alex@va.gov
- Karian Moon, PharmD email: karian.moon2@va.gov
- Brianna Watkins, PharmD email: brianna.watkins@va.gov
Past PGY1 Residents
- 2024-2025 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Jade Anderson, PharmD – is currently completing a PGY2 in Geriatric Pharmacy at Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville, NC.
- Joseph Chen, PharmD- is currently completing a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.
- Shanterell Redd, PharmD- is currently completing a PGY2 in Pain/Palliative Care at North Florida/South Georgia VA in Gainesville, FL.
- Justin Williams, PharmD- is currently completing a PGY2 in Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership at North Texas VAMC in Dallas, TX.
- 2023-2024 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Jacee Billlings, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 Specialty Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency for Maxor National Pharmacy Services. She now works for Maxor National Pharmacy Services in Specialty Pharmacy.
- Blake Christensen, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident at TVAMC. He now works in a specialty pharmacy in Louisville, KY.
- Morgan Pierce, PharmD- is working for the DCH Health Systems in an Oncology Specialty Pharmacy.
- Jessi Jo Salvatore, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at Connecticut VA Health System in West Haven, CT and is now a CPP in BHIP at the Cheyenne WY VAMC.
- 2022-2023 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Marissa Brakefield, PharmD- Completed PGY2 in Pain and Palliative Care at North Florida/South Georgia VA in Gainesville, FL. Now a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Danville, IL VAMC in CLC and Palliative Care.
- Amanda Holder, PharmD- Completed PGY2 in Geriatrics at Durham VAMC in Durham, NC.
- Sahil Patel, PharmD- Completed PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident at TVAMC. Now a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Behavioral Health at the Biloxi VAMC in Biloxi, MS.
- Robert Tooma, PharmD- Completed PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at Tampa VAMC in Tampa, FL. Now Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in GI at the Orlando VAMC.
- Jade Anderson, PharmD – is currently completing a PGY2 in Geriatric Pharmacy at Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville, NC.
2021-2022 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Jordan Graves, PharmD- Completed PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy in Fayetteville, AR. Now a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care-PACT at TVAMC.
- Bryce Parker, PharmD, BCPS- Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, KS
- Alivia Price, PharmD- Completed PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident at TVAMC. Now a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Neurology at TVAMC.
- Raymond Cruz Tidwell, PharmD- Completed PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident at TVAMC. Now a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program at Oscar G Johnson VAMC in Iron Mountain, MI.
2020-2021 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Anisa Britt, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy at TVAMC. Now a Substance Use Disorder Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CAVHCS in Montgomery, AL
- Tiffany (Clark) Adeleke, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy at TVAMC. She then took a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management at North Florida/South Georgia VA Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. She is now a Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor at CMCVAMC Philadelphia, PA.
- Megan Day, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care w/ Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy and took a position as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist at Cooper Green Merch Health Services Authority in Birmingham, AL. She is now a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at UAB in Primary Care.
- Hali Swanson, PharmD- Unit-Based Clinical Pharmacist at DCH Regional Medical Center, Tuscaloosa, AL
- Hunter Johnston, PharmD- Inpatient/Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist at Birmingham VA Medical Center (BVAMC)
2019-2020 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Sarah Bockman, PharmD- Completed a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy at Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Waco, TX 2020-2021. She then took a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health in the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. She is now the PMOP Coordinator at the Sheridan VA in Wyoming.
- Terrence Brown, PharmD- Accepted a position as a Substance Use Disorder Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CAVHCS in Montgomery, AL, then transferred to an Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist position at Memphis VAMC in Memphis, TN.
- Morgan Moulton, PharmD, BCPS - Completed a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the University of Georgia 2020-2021. Currently an Academic Detailing Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the CAVHCS in Montgomery, AL
- Meghan Perry, PharmD- PGY2 in Geriatrics at the Cleveland VAMC 2020-2021. Now a Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
2018-2019 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Kaitlyn (Ledbetter) Rosser, PharmD, BCACP- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at VA Clinical Resource Hub in Atlanta, GA
- Karlette Stewart, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at BVAMC
- Cameron Turner, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist at BVAMC
2017-2018 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Jacob Campbell, PharmD, BCPS- Clinical Pharmacist at Huntsville Hospital
- Caroline Hawk, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist, St. Vincent’s Hospital
- Josh Maline, PharmD, BCPP- Completed a PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy at the Pittsburg VAMC, now a Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist at the Cleveland Clinic
- Sarah Neill, PharmD- Specialty Clinical Pharmacist at UAB Medicine in Birmingham, AL
2016-2017 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- Jaimie Chambers, PharmD, BCPS- Medication Reconciliation Pharmacist at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS
- Michelle Krichbaum, PharmD, BCPP- Completed a PGY2 in Pain at NFSGVA. Now a Clinical Coordinator for Pain Management, Palliative Care, and Mental Health at Broward Health in Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- Haley (Ervin) Shepherd, PharmD, BCPS- Director of Pharmacy at Select Specialty Hospital in Powell, TN
2015-2016 PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Class
- (Laura) Rebekah Findley, PharmD- Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at TVAMC
- Jennifer (Lehman) Voyles, PharmD, BCPS- Long-term Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at TVAMC
TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
- The PGY2 Pharmacy Residency in Psychiatry is designed to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Programs to contribute to the development of a clinical pharmacist specialized in Psychiatric, Geriatric, Pain Management and Neurological Disorders. This residency provides residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge, then incorporating both into the provision of patient care to a wide variety of psychiatric, geriatric, pain management and neurological disorders. Residency graduates who successfully complete this PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency are prepared to act as an integral member of inpatient and outpatient interdisciplinary teams caring for individuals with psychiatric, geriatric, pain management and neurological disorders, assuming responsibility for patient-centered medication therapy. In that role they are skilled at running pharmaco-education sessions involving individuals with psychiatric, geriatric, substance use, pain management, and neurological disorders whose focus is on the achievement of adherence and improvement in mental health disorders.
- This residency program was established in 1997, with the first resident completing the program in June of 1998. The program has been accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) since 1999. The residency program was initially sponsored by Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy (MSOP). The initial accreditation was for a Primary Care Pharmacy Practice residency and then later the addition of a Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice residency. In 2006, ASHP required residents to complete a general PGY1 residency prior to completion of a specialty residency. TVAMC converted its positions to a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY2 in Psychiatry Pharmacy.
Purpose
- ASHP PGY2 Program Purpose: PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
- TVAMC PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Purpose: The PGY2 Pharmacy Practice Residency in Psychiatry is designed to transition PGY1 residency graduates from general to specialized practice. The resident will be trained to focus on the care of patients with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders. Graduates of the PGY2 Psychiatric Residency should be well prepared to initiate and establish a successful clinical pharmacy service in diverse healthcare setting and provide exemplary patient-centered medication therapy for individuals with psychiatric and neurologic disorders.
Rotations
Required Rotations:
- Concentrated (7 months)
- Orientation (1 month)
- Outpatient Mental Health (choose 3, 1 month each)
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
- Substance Use Disorder
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Neurology
- Inpatient Mental Health (choose 2, 1 month each)
- Acute Psychiatric Unit
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Geriatric Psychiatric Unit
- Pain Management / Opioid Safety (1 month)
- 2 weeks at TVAMC
- 2 weeks at Birmingham VA Medical Center (BVAMC)
- Longitudinal (12 months)
- Clozapine Management
- Academia
- Research
- Pharmacy Management
- Elective Learning Experiences (5 months, 1 month each)
- Acute Psychiatric Unit
- Geriatrics Long-Term Care
- Geriatric Psychiatric Unit
- Home Based Primary Care
- Neurology
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Substance Use Disorder
- Longitudinal Staffing (1 to 6 months)
- Teaching and Learning Certificate through Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy (12 months)
Requirements
- Two presentations to the medical and/or pharmacy staff
- CPNP Poster Presentation
- Community Service
- Medical Use Evaluation/Drug Use Evaluation Completion
- Participation in Pharmacy Newsletter
- Group Discussions with Veterans
- Research Project with Final Manuscript
- Education of Staff and Veterans
- Clozapine Monitoring and Reports
- Pain Management & Substance Abuse Treatment
- One Presentation at Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy
- Two presentations for Nursing Students at the University of Alabama
How to Apply
- Early Commitment Option through VA Nationwide Early Commitment (VANEC)
- Other applications must be submitted through https://portal.phorcas.org/
- Must be US Citizen
- Official Pharmacy School Transcript
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- 3 Professional Letters of Recommendation
- Applications due the 2nd Friday of January
- NMS Match Code: 502466
- Virtual Interview Only: Dates TBD
PGY2 Residents
Joseph Chen
- Joseph Chen, PharmD email: joseph.chen@va.gov
Past PGY2 Residents
2024-2025
- Jonathan Chappell, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Heme/Onc at BVAMC.
- Blake Christensen, PharmD (PGY1 at TVAMC) – Clinical Pharmacist at specialty pharmacy in Louisville, KY.
- 2023-2024
- Sahil Patel, PharmD (PGY1 at TVAMC)- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Inpatient Behavioral Health at the Biloxi VAMC in Biloxi, MS
- Jeremiah Wojtowicz, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program and Inpatient Mental Health at the Danville, IL VAMC
2022-2023
- Alivia Price, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Neurology at TVAMC
- Raymond Cruz Tidwell, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program at Oscar G Johnson VAMC in Iron Mountain, MI
2021-2022
- Anisa Britt, PharmD- Substance Use Disorder Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CAVHCS in Montgomery, AL
- Tiffany (Clark) Adeleke- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at North Florida/South Georgia VA Medical Center in Gainesville, FL
2020-2021
- Rebecca Wynn, PharmD – Emergency Department / Medication Reconciliation Pharmacist in Tallahassee, FL
2019-2020
- Dorothy (Darcy) Holzum, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP - Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Pain Management and Mental Health at VA Iliana Health Care System in Urbana, IL
- Katherine (Katie) Morgan, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Mental Health at the Phoenix VAHCS
2018-2019
- Latilia Mack, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Mental Health at the VA Clinical Resource Hub in Atlanta, GA
- Angela (Angie) Marsella, PharmD, MBA - Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Mental Health at the Memphis VAMC
2016-2017
- Joni Baker, PharmD, BCPP- Clinical Pharmacist in Mental Health at G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital in Columbia, SC
- Brittany (Hill) Denson, PharmD, BCPP- Clinical Pharmacist in Mental Health at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL
2015-2016
- Joshua Gauthier, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist in Acute Psychiatry at VA Southeast Louisiana Health Care System in New Orleans, LA
- Joni Morgan, PharmD- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Mental Health at TVAMC
- Eun Pyung Im, PharmD, BCPP- Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Mental Health at the Atlanta VA Medical Center
2022-2023 Resident Biographies
Pharmacy Preceptors
Shelley McIntire PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Specialist & PGY1 Residency Program Director
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone:
Email: shelley.mcintire@va.gov
Alivia Price PharmD, BCPP
Clinical Pharmacists Specialist in Neurology & PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Phone:
Email: alivia.price@va.gov
About Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (TVAMC) is located on a beautiful 125-acre campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. TVAMC primarily serves West Central Alabama, where 12 out of the 13 counties are considered rural. TVAMC’s core clinical services are primary care, mental health, geriatrics, and research. The facility is comprised of 333 inpatient beds (134 long-term care, 16 short-term medicine rehabilitation, 140 short-term mental health rehabilitation, and 43 acute mental health) and multiple outpatient services (primary care, mental health, neurology, podiatry, audiology, optometry, dental, and pain).
Care is available in person and through Telehealth and Video Connect Services. Many of the specialists located in the medical centers are also available through telehealth technology to allow patients to be seen at the outlying clinics by specialists located at other facilities. This can include both phone and video appointments with patients located at other facilities within our healthcare system or in the patients’ homes which allows for expansion of services without the need for the patient to travel to medical facilities. These modalities of care began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded rapidly to provide continuity of care throughout the entirety of the pandemic.
In addition to the main campus, TVAMC has a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Selma, Alabama that operates Monday through Friday. This clinic provides primary care services, social work, and laboratory draws for the patients in that area. There are also mobile clinics that travel to Demopolis, Hamilton, and Fayette, AL. Primary care provider visits are conducted via Telehealth and Video Connect Services with onsite nurses to triage patient and draw labs.