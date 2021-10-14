TVAMC Psychology Internship Program

The psychology internship training program at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is an APA-accredited program that offers pre-doctoral internship training to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-, CPA-, or PCSAS-accredited institution. Our program provides training in a variety of settings including primary and specialty care, residential rehabilitation, and our psychological assessment clinic. In addition, a number of research opportunities are offered. To be considered for our program, students must demonstrate completion of graduate course work and a minimum of 1000 hours of combined practicum experience (assessment and intervention) with a broad range of psychopathology across varied adult populations and settings. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by the Director of Clinical Training at their home institution. Male applicants over the age of 18 must be registered with the Selective Service.

For further information about our program, contact Dr. Audrey L. Austin, Director of Internship Training at Audrey.Austin@va.gov, or 205-554-2000, ext. 3028. Our training brochure is available via the link provided below.

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

202-336-5979/E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org