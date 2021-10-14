Jobs and careers
At Tuscaloosa VAMC, we strive to hire only the best! Working with and for America's Veterans is a privilege, and we pride ourselves on the quality of care we provide. If you have what it takes, please consider applying for one of our available positions. If you need additional information, please contact our Human Resources Department at (205) 554-2000, ext. 2540.
Apply for a job at VA Tuscaloosa health care
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 7 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of the expanding programs at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center or our other facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System, call Human Resources at 205-554-2000, ext. 2540.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in western Alabama.
If you are a nursing professional interested in working for Tuscaloosa VAMC, please contact our Human Resources Department at 205-554-2000, ext. 2540.
A description of employee benefits is available on the Pay and Benefits for Federal Employees | USAGov. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.
Application instructions specific to each job posting can be found at the end of the announcement in the “How to Apply” section. Most positions require you to apply online, while some healthcare positions allow you to merely submit a resume/curriculum vitae to be considered. Each announcement also includes a “Required Documents” section that lists all the forms and documents required to be considered.
VA has several different application forms based on your occupation type. If the job announcement requires a particular application in the “Required Documents” section of the announcement, look in the table below to find the correct form for your occupation, as well as additional required forms.
Responding to a Job Announcement
Be sure to follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions given in the job announcement. They are your primary guide for responding to a posted opening. The vast majority of positions require an online application with the exception of a few healthcare occupations therefore it is important to fully complete the online application process after which you should receive a system-generated confirmation via email.
If you are unable to comply with the application instructions and require assistance or if you have additional questions, you should contact the point of contact in the “Agency contact information” section at the bottom of the announcement.
The documents below are in PDF format. You will need Adobe Acrobat Reader to view them. Acrobat Reader software can be downloaded for free.
- Download 10-2850 - Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors
- Download 10-2850A - Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse
- Download 10-2850C - Application for Associated Health Occupations
- Download 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Download OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment form
- Download SF 15 - Application for 10-point Veterans Preference
-
Instructions for Faxing - The How to Apply section of the job announcement will provide instructions for faxing documents, if it is an accepted method for submitting items for that job announcement.
Contact us
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Services
Building 1
Third floor
Map of Tuscaloosa campus
Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 2540
Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00am- 4:30pm