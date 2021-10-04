Volunteer or donate

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.

To volunteer, call or visit the Tuscaloosa VAMC Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer Application Packet

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please fill out the following application forms and return them to the Volunteer Office at the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs campus.

Tuscaloosa Volunteer Application Process

Download Volunteer Application Forms

Volunteer TMS Privacy & Information Security Steps

Employee Health Information Form



Federal Employment Declaration