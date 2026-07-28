Volunteer or donate

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Volunteer Services

Find out how to make a donation or become a volunteer at the Tuscaloosa VAMC and learn more about how your support helps us serve Veterans.

Become a volunteer

Tuscaloosa VA care depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the healthcare system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments. To volunteer, please contact the Tuscaloosa VAMC Voluntary Service Office, . We will be happy to discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America’s veterans

Volunteer at the Tuscaloosa VA

To request an application packet, click this link and provide your name, email address, and phone number. We will respond within 24 hours of receiving your request.

Volunteer Requirements:

Accepting adult volunteers Must be able to commit to at least 100 hours over 6 months Must complete a health screening Must complete privacy and HIPAA training Required: government issued ID (driver’s license or passport will work)





Please reach out to vhatuatuscaloosavolunteers@va.gov with any questions.

Highschool Summer Volunteer Opportunities

High school students, under the age of 18, are eligible to apply for our Summer Teen Volunteer Program. Each year, new and returning students must apply for the program to be considered for the current year summer program.

Students who have completed 100 hours of regularly scheduled volunteer services may be eligible for nomination for scholarship opportunities. Additional criteria may apply for eligibility.

Program requirements:

Age: Must be 15 years of age.

Must be 15 years of age. Time and Hours: Completion of a minimum of 100 hours over 4 to 6 weeks. Please note that volunteer opportunities are not available on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). Volunteer opportunities are available from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm on weekdays.

Completion of a minimum of 100 hours over 4 to 6 weeks. Please note that volunteer opportunities are not available on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). Volunteer opportunities are available from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm on weekdays. Uniform: Students are required to wear scrubs (which will be provided) and ID badge

Students are required to wear scrubs (which will be provided) and ID badge Questionnaires: Incomplete questionnaires will not be considered; this includes lack of parent/guardian signatures. Questionnaires will only be accepted by email .

Incomplete questionnaires be considered; this includes lack of parent/guardian signatures. Questionnaires will only be accepted by . Relatives: No student will be permitted to work in the same area as a parent or relative. Only Voluntary Service staff have the authority to assign the student to specific areas.

No student will be permitted to work in the same area as a parent or relative. Only Voluntary Service staff have the authority to assign the student to specific areas. Conduct: We expect each student to act in a professional manner. Student volunteers represent the VA and Voluntary Service Department. Poor conduct will be reviewed on an individual basis.

Volunteer to make a difference:

The Youth Volunteer Program provides high school students an opportunity to serve those who have served us. The program provides volunteer work experience through the following roles:





Hospitality cart Patient Escorts (direct Veterans within VA facilities) Junior facility Red Coat Ambassadors Supporting the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs Warehouse support Supply Chain Management services Administrative / clerical support Mail room processing center



Learn more about the Youth Volunteer Program

If you are a student who's interested in participating in the Youth Volunteer program (or if you know students who might be interested), contact the Voluntary Services Program Leader.

Phone:

Email: vhatuatuscaloosavolunteers@va.gov

Make a donation

Generous donations from people like you, help us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail or drop off a donation of materials to our main campus.

All donations must schedule a donation drop-off appointment with our Voluntary Service office. Please call us at 205-554-3550 or email vhatuatuscaloosavolunteers@va.gov to schedule your donation drop-off.

Due to the surplus of generous donations, we can only accept the following items:

Toiletry items Bar soap / body wash (for men and women) Body lotion Vaseline Deodorant (for men and women) Mouthwash (non-alcohol) Men’s Bristol hairbrush Large size comb Feminine hygiene products (tampons, sanitary pads, sanitary liners – all sizes) Shampoo and conditioner (2 in 1 only) Toothpaste and toothbrushes Large items Clothing hamper (must have lid and wheels) Medium size suitcase / duffel bag Clothing items – must be new New Men’s T-shirts (sizes Med – 3XL, grey, black, or white) New Men’s underwear (sizes Large – 3XL) New Women’s underwear (sizes Med – 4XL) New Women’s sports bras (all sizes) Shoes – must be new Shower shoes (size Large – XXL) Men’s house slippers (sizes 10 – 14) Men’s tennis shoes (sizes 10 – 14) Gift cards Fast food gift cards ($5 or $10 denomination) Walmart (any denomination appreciated) Local grocery stores (any denomination appreciated) Books / novelty items Adult coloring books Colored pencil packs Lined writing journals



Corporate or Organization Donations

If your business or organization would like to donate to or become involved at the Tuscaloosa VA Medica Center, contact the Voluntary Services Program Leader.

Phone:

Email: vhatuatuscaloosavolunteers@va.gov

Baby Showers for expecting Mothers

The Tuscaloosa VAMC holds baby shower in January and July for over 35 expecting Veterans a year. The baby showers are designed to support pregnant veterans and help them avoid pregnancy complications and maternal mortality. If you would like to help a Veteran that is expecting, click here to donate to our baby registries.