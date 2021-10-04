Volunteer or donate
Tuscaloosa VAMC depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's Veterans.
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
To volunteer, call or visit the Tuscaloosa VAMC Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.
Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteer Application Packet
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please fill out the following application forms and return them to the Volunteer Office at the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs campus.
Tuscaloosa Volunteer Application Process
Download Volunteer Application Forms
Volunteer TMS Privacy & Information Security Steps
Employee Health Information Form
Federal Employment Declaration
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including —
- hygiene products
- refreshment supplies
- cable television for spinal cord injury patients
- recreational activities
Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include —
- magazines
- coffee and cookies
- new or gently used clothing
- telephone cards
If you are interested in donating clothing or making a cash donation please fill out the following form and bring it along with your donation to the Volunteer Services office at the Tuscaloosa Medical Center. Donation Form
CALL 205-554-3550 or 205-554-2000 ext. 1-3550 TO ARRANGE RECEIPT OF YOUR DONATION
Personal Comfort Items Needed for Patients
THE FOLLOWING IS A LIST OF NEEDED ITEMS YOU COULD DONATE THAT WOULD ENHANCE THE LIVES OF, AND BE MUCH APPRECIATED BY, THE RESIDENTS OF THE TUSCALOOSA VA MEDICAL CENTER:
- 40 T-Shirts (same color) for Community Living Center Veterans to wear on field trips. sizes L, 1X, 2X, 3XL, 4XL
- Men’s shower shoes all sizes (urgent need) sizes Med, L, 1X, 2X, 3X
- Clear backpacks
- New/Used in excellent condition - Men’s blue jeans large sizes 34, 36, 38, 40, 42
- Gift cards for the movie theater
- Purses
- T-shirts white (M, L, XL, 2X, 3X (not used)
- Nonskid socks/slippers
- Alzheimer's and Dementia Therapy Pet Cats/Dogs
- Baseball caps
- Shampoo, (3 in 1) body wash spray deodorant, liquid soap, mouthwash, toothpaste, razors
- Coats, sweaters, jackets, vests, sweat shirts
- (ladies and men sizes
- Men tennis shoes and dress shoes sizes 11 -15
- Suits and dresses, shirts all sizes
- Duffle bags
- Spiral notebooks
- Decaf Coffee for Veterans Coffee Bar
- (Large Cans)
- New casual dockers slacks men sizes 36-44
- Feminine hygiene products and bra’s all sizes
- Belts - M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
- Mouthwash without alcohol, toothbrushes
- Men and lady’s underwear (M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
- Hair brushes and combs, shaving cream
- Sweaters (M, L, XL, 2X, 3X (not used)
- Suitcases
- Gift card for bowling
- Wheelchairs
- Packaged snacks and crackers
- Long sleeve shirts and polo shirts L, XL, 2X, 3X Hard back/paperback books
- Stamps for mailing letters
TO DONATE, PLEASE MAKE YOUR CHECK OUT TO TVAMC AND ATTACH A LETTER EXPLAINING HOW YOUR DONATION IS TO BE USED. IF YOU WISH US TO DETERMINE HOW BEST TO USE YOUR DONATION, INDICATE UNSPECIFIED DONATION IN YOUR LETTER. EITHER WAY, AN EXPLANATION OF HOW YOUR DONATION WAS USED (ALONG WITH A RECEIPT) WILL BE INCLUDED IN A DONATION CONFIRMATION LETTER WE SEND YOU.
MAIL YOUR CHECK AND LETTER TO:
TVAMC MEDICAL CENTER
VOLUNTARY SERVICE, 1st FLOOR, ROOM 149
3701 LOOP ROAD EAST
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA 35404
YOUR MONETARY AND NON-MONETARY DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE AND WILL BE VERIFIED
- Mouthwash with alcohol
- VHS Movies (Only DVD accepted)
- Used Undergarments
- Magazines
- Cassette Tapes (only CDs accepted)
- Over-the-counter medicines and medication powders and lotions
- Used crutches, walkers, portable toilets, prosthetic limbs, medical supplies (Diabetic syringes) etc.
- Used ear plugs for IPod and cellphones,
- Hard Back/Paperback Books
- Used Shoes
- Electric Scooters and Wheelchairs
- Medium, large, xlarge, xxlarge and xxxlarge belts