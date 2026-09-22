Yes. You can get a text message notification every time you receive a recurring disability or pension payment. You’ll need to sign in to your VA.gov profile to opt in to text message notifications.

After you sign in, select your name from the navigation menu. Then select Profile.

Find the Notification settings section on the page. Then select Manage notification settings.

Find the Payments section on the page. In Disability and pension deposit notifications, select Notify me by text.

Note: If you opt in before or on the 10th of the month, you’ll get your first text message notification when you receive that month’s recurring payment. If you opt in after the 10th of the month, you’ll get your first text message notification when you receive the next month’s recurring payment. You don’t need to contact us or opt in again the next month.