Review your VA payment history
Find out how to review your VA payment history online.
What VA payment information can I review when I sign in?
If you’re a Veteran, we’ll show your past VA payments for these benefits:
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Education benefits
If you’re the survivor of a Veteran or service member, we’ll show your past VA payments for these benefits:
- Survivors pension benefits
- Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.)
When can I expect my first disability compensation payment?
If your decision notice shows at least a 10% disability rating, you’ll get your first payment within 15 days.
If you don’t get a payment within 15 days, call the Veterans Help Line at
Can I get a notification every time I receive a recurring VA payment?
Yes. You can get a text message notification every time you receive a recurring disability or pension payment. You’ll need to sign in to your VA.gov profile to opt in to text message notifications.
After you sign in, select your name from the navigation menu. Then select Profile.
Find the Notification settings section on the page. Then select Manage notification settings.
Find the Payments section on the page. In Disability and pension deposit notifications, select Notify me by text.
Note: If you opt in before or on the 10th of the month, you’ll get your first text message notification when you receive that month’s recurring payment. If you opt in after the 10th of the month, you’ll get your first text message notification when you receive the next month’s recurring payment. You don’t need to contact us or opt in again the next month.
What should I do if I need to change my direct deposit or contact information?
Change your information in either of these ways
Change your information online, or
Contact your nearest VA regional benefit office or eligibility office
Change your address through your VA.gov profile
You can sign in to VA.gov and change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across disability compensation, pension benefits, claims and appeals, Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), and VA healthcare.
Should I contact VA if I have other changes to my information?
Yes. It’s important to update your information with us if you change your marital status, have a baby, adopt a child, or experience any other life change that could affect your rating or payment.
If you have a disability rating of 30% or higher, you may be able to add eligible dependents to your VA disability compensation to get a higher payment (also called a “benefit rate”).
Find out how to add eligible dependents
If your disability gets worse, you can file a claim for an increase in benefits.