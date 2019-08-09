View your VA payment history
Find out how to view your VA payment history online.
You’ll need to sign in to eBenefits to view your payment history.
To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.
Go to eBenefits to view payments
What VA payment information can I view when I sign in?
If you’re a Veteran, you’ll see a history of your past VA payments for:
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Education benefits
If you’re the survivor of a Veteran or service member, you’ll see a history of your past VA payments for:
- Survivors pension benefits
- Survivors' and Dependents' Educational Assistance (Chapter 35 benefits)
- Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
When can I expect my first disability compensation payment?
If your decision notice shows at least a 10% disability rating, you’ll get your first payment within 15 days.
If you don’t get a payment within 15 days, please call the Veterans Help Line at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 800-829-4833). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
What should I do if I need to change my direct deposit or contact information?
Change your information in either of these ways
Change your information online, or
Contact your nearest VA regional benefit office or eligibility office
Change your address through your VA.gov profile
You can sign in to VA.gov and change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across disability compensation, pension benefits, claims and appeals, Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E), and VA health care.
Find out how to change your address on file with VA
Should I contact VA if I have other changes to my information?
Yes. It’s important to update your information with us if you change your marital status, have a baby, adopt a child, or experience any other life change that could affect your rating or payment.
If you have a disability rating of 30% or higher, you may be able to add eligible dependents to your VA disability compensation to get a higher payment (also called a “benefit rate”).
Find out how to add eligible dependents
If your disability gets worse, you can file a claim for an increase in benefits.
File for a VA disability increase