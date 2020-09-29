View or change dependents on your VA disability benefits

This depends on where you're in the process of filing for disability compensation.

If you haven’t yet filed a claim for disability compensation

You can file a claim for additional compensation for a dependent at the same time as you file your original claim for disability compensation.

If you receive a combined disability rating of at least 30%, we’ll automatically consider your eligibility for additional compensation for your dependent.

Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation

If you have one or more dependents, but you didn’t claim them when you originally filed for disability compensation

If you have a combined disability rating of at least 30%, you can file a claim for additional disability compensation now.

If something changes in your family status after you received a combined disability rating of at least 30%

You can file a claim for additional disability compensation whenever you add a dependent.

You can add a dependent if: