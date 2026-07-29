About the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA

The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center's mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health are that improves their health and well-being. We are honored to serve those who have already served and are proud to have many staff members who are Veterans themselves.

Health care and services

The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA provides Veterans with health care services across 16 counties and 3 states to include the main Walla Walla, WA campus; four community-based outpatient clinics located in Union Gap and Richland, WA; Lewiston, ID; La Grande, OR; and a primary care telehealth outreach clinic located in Boardman, OR. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Walla Walla health services page.

The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5. Of the five Health Service Areas (HSA) that comprise VISN 5, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is in HSA 5.1, which includes medical centers and clinics in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Learn more about VISN 20



Fast facts