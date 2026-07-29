About us
At the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center's mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health are that improves their health and well-being. We are honored to serve those who have already served and are proud to have many staff members who are Veterans themselves.
Health care and services
The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA provides Veterans with health care services across 16 counties and 3 states to include the main Walla Walla, WA campus; four community-based outpatient clinics located in Union Gap and Richland, WA; Lewiston, ID; La Grande, OR; and a primary care telehealth outreach clinic located in Boardman, OR. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Walla Walla health services page.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5. Of the five Health Service Areas (HSA) that comprise VISN 5, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is in HSA 5.1, which includes medical centers and clinics in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
Fast facts
- The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA (also known as the Walla Walla VA Medical Center) offers primary and specialty health care services to Veterans every year covering a 36,000-square-mile service area, which spans 16 counties in 3 states.
- Originally part of Fort Walla Walla, which dates back to the early 1800s, a portion of the fort's land was transferred to the then U.S. Veterans Bureau in 1921 for a hospital. The first two patients were accepted on May 10, 1922, and operated primarily a tuberculosis facility in the early days.
- On November 11, 1996, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center was renamed to honor Jonathan M. Wainwright IV, a 4-star Army general who was actually born at Fort Walla Walla in 1883.
- During World War II, Wainwright commanded U.S. troops in the Philippines and ultimately surrendered himself and his troops May 8, 1942 to the Japanese. A survivor of the Bataan Death March, he was liberated from the POW camp August 16, 1945.
- President Harry Truman presented Wainwright with the Medal of Honor September 10, 1945, for his courage and leadership. A few days later, he was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
- The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is committed to practice green environmental standards to help protect the environment.
Accreditations and achievements
- Joint Commission: Successfully completed a three-year accreditation review from Joint Commission (JC) as a result of an unannounced review in December 2024, with numerous positive comments and minimal recommendations for improvement. Full JC accreditation was effective February 13, 2025.
- Commission of Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities: Successfully completed a three-year accreditation from the Commission of Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International based on an unannounced review in November 2023, with positive comments and some recommendations for improvement; accreditation is effective through June 30, 2026.
- Recipient of the National Center for Patient Safety’s “2018 Silver Cornerstone Award”, a recognition program for achievement of safety leadership throughout VAWW’s organization.