The VA Walla Walla Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in southwestern Washington, northeastern Oregon, and western Idaho. Facilities include our Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Yakima and Richland, Washington; La Grande and Boardman, Oregon; and Lewiston, Idaho. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Walla Walla health services page.

The VA Walla Walla Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Research and development

At the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Our Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

We also offer associated health training in:

Our academic affiliates include:

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1921, the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center (formerly Walla Walla VA Medical Center) has been improving the health of men and women who have proudly served our nation.

VA Walla Walla Healthcare System offers primary and specialty health care services to about 13,000 Veterans every year in our 42,000-square-mile service area, which spans several counties in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

In 1996, Walla Walla VA Medical Center was renamed for Jonathan M. Wainwright, a 4-star Army general who was born at Fort Walla Walla in 1883. During World War II, Wainwright commanded U.S. troops in the Philippines and was captured by the Japanese. In September 1945, President Harry Truman presented Wainwright with the Medal of Honor for his courage and leadership. A few days later, he was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

We practice green environmental standards at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center to help protect the environment.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The VA Walla Walla Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

