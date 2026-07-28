The nation’s first domiciliary and medical center for Veterans was authorized by the Federal government in 1811. A new system of Veterans benefits was formed when the US entered World War I in 1917, and on July 21, 1930, the Veterans Administration was established.

Today the Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system in the U.S. providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers, 1,138 outpatient clinics to over 9 million Veterans.

Originally part of Fort Walla Walla, which dates back to the early 1800s, land was transferred to the then U.S. Veterans Bureau in 1921 for a hospital in the Walla Walla area.