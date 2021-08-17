Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Walla Walla Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide health care services at 7 locations in southwestern Washington, northeastern Oregon, and western Idaho. Facilities include our Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center in Walla Walla and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Yakima and Richland, Washington; La Grande and Boardman, Oregon; and Lewiston, Idaho.