 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Mission and vision

Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Walla Walla Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 7 locations in southwestern Washington, northeastern Oregon, and western Idaho. Facilities include our Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center in Walla Walla and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Yakima and Richland, Washington; La Grande and Boardman, Oregon; and Lewiston, Idaho.

Last updated: