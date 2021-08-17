Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 509-525-5200, ext. 26181.

Nondenominational chapel

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center

Building T-7

Northwest corner of campus, next to Specialty Care Clinic

Map of Jonathan M. Wainwright campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Services

Interdenominational Christian worship service: Sundays at 9:00 a.m. PT