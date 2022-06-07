6th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Open Mic

ALL ARE INVITED to our 6th annual PRIDE Open Mic event. Do you like to read poetry, share from your heart, sing a song or play music? Join us!

This year's event is being conducted hybrid style - there are a limited # of in-person spots for performers and others who wish to attend in person.

DEADLINE TO RSVP for an in-person spot is by close of business Wed., June 22.

You can participate in the event online/virtually at this link:

bit.ly/VAWWOpenMic-062422

Questions? Contact Heather Owens at 509-525-5200, ext. 26503 or email heather.owens3@va.gov.

"We proudly serve ALL who served!"

Link to Walla Walla VA's Facebook event for details: bit.ly/3xv8Qf9