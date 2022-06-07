The Walla Walla VA is holding an LGBTQ+ Pride Information Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This ifair will be held outside on the patio next to Bldg. 143 on the main Walla Walla VA campus (77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla, WA).

Veterans, the community and staff are welcome to attend with lots of great material tailored for all. There will be other VA programs as well as a few community agencies in attendance.