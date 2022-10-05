2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Join us in person (or virtually) for our 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month celebration!

All are invited to this year's FREE Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Join us either in person or virtually to celebrate our country's Hispanic heritage. The guest speaker is Veronica Buitron, CEO/Cofounder of TangoCode. We also welcome the Walla Walla High School Latino Club. All attending in person are encouraged to bring their favorite Latinx/Hispanic dish to share in a potluck at the end of the event.

Virtual connection: www.bit.ly/HHM-100722 or listen in via phone 872-701-0185 (enter code 61982613#)

Questions? Contact Elizabeth.Lopez6@va.gov or call her at 509-525-5200, ext. 26448

Follow Walla Walla VA's Facebook page for more details on this event and other news/information: www/facebook.com/VAWallaWalla