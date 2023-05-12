Yakima Area Veteran Town Hall
Yakima area Veterans Town Hall on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
When:
Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm PT
Where:
VFW Post #379
118 South 5th Street
Yakima , WA
Cost:
Free
All Yakima area Veterans and community stakeholders are invited to attend this upcoming town hall, hosted by the Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and WA State Dept. of Veterans Affairs (WDVA). The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is also participating in this event.
Come get information about VA and WDVA services, PACT Act, county services, suicide prevention and more! Bring your questions, we will have answers.
The event will also be LIVE streamed on WDVA's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wsdva
Review the full event flyer here