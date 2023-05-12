Yakima Area Veteran Town Hall

Check operating status and masking policy for all locations. Masking is currently optional for all clinical locations. If you are ill, please wear a mask for everyone's protection. Signage is posted at building entrances indicating current masking status, which is subject to change.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for enrolled Veterans, their spouses and caregivers. Call 509-525-5200 (press 2 and 2) to schedule an appointment (availability and times may vary depending on site location). Visit our vaccine information page for more information.