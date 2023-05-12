Skip to Content
Yakima Area Veteran Town Hall

Flyer image with information about Yakima Area Veterans Town Hall set for May 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yakima area Veterans Town Hall on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

When:

Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm PT

Where:

VFW Post #379

118 South 5th Street

Yakima , WA

Cost:

Free

All Yakima area Veterans and community stakeholders are invited to attend this upcoming town hall, hosted by the Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and WA State Dept. of Veterans Affairs (WDVA). The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is also participating in this event.

Come get information about VA and WDVA services, PACT Act, county services, suicide prevention and more! Bring your questions, we will have answers.

The event will also be LIVE streamed on WDVA's Facebook page:  www.facebook.com/wsdva 

Review the full event flyer here

