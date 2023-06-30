Red Cross Blood Drive
Pay it forward TODAY and donate blood at Walla Walla VA's July 5th blood drive!
When:
Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm PT
Where:
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
Theater Bldg. 78
Cost:
Free
Pay it forward and save life by donating blood at Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's next blood drive set for Wed., July 5 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. You can find the Red Cross team in the Walla Walla campus' Theater (77 Wainwright Drive). Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org) ( or type "www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive" in your browser) , download the blood donor app on your phone or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
THERE IS ALWAYS A NEED FOR BLOOD!See more events