Blood drive
Donate blood to in support of your community and our Veterans.
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm PT
Where:
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
Theater Bldg. (Bldg. 78)
77 Wainwright Drive
Walla Walla, WA
Cost:
Free
Roll up your sleeves and come to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center to donate blood held in the Theater from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Pay it forward and help your community and our Veterans. Sign up in 3 ways: 1) go to www.redcrossblood.org, 2) download the blood donor app or 3) call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Sign up to reserve your spot today; walk-ins are welcome.
Donate blood | Save a lifeSee more events