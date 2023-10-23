Blood drive

Donate blood to in support of your community and our Veterans.

Roll up your sleeves and come to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center to donate blood held in the Theater from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Pay it forward and help your community and our Veterans. Sign up in 3 ways: 1) go to www.redcrossblood.org, 2) download the blood donor app or 3) call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Sign up to reserve your spot today; walk-ins are welcome.

Donate blood | Save a life