Blood drive

Blood drop and heartbeat line with words

Donate blood to in support of your community and our Veterans.

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm PT

Where:

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center

Theater Bldg. (Bldg. 78)

77 Wainwright Drive

Walla Walla, WA

Cost:

Free

Roll up your sleeves and come to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center to donate blood held in the Theater from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Pay it forward and help your community and our Veterans. Sign up in 3 ways: 1) go to www.redcrossblood.org, 2) download the blood donor app or 3) call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Sign up to reserve your spot today; walk-ins are welcome. 

Donate blood  |  Save a life

