Caregiver support
VA Walla Walla health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Caregiver Program Manager
VA Walla Walla health care
Phone: 509-525-5200, ext. 26458
Email: David.Aguilar2@va.gov
Caregiver Program Coordinator
VA Walla Walla health care
Phone: 509-525-5200, ext. 26738
Email: Brytrina.Perkins@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Walla Walla health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Walla Walla caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Walla Walla region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274