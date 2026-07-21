Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression or transition from jail, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Dawn Shepherd MSW, LCSW
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Manager
VA Walla Walla health care
Phone:
Care we provide at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression or transition from jail. Contact a Jonathan M. Wainwright VA homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care