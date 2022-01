Campus map

Effectively immediately, the Yakima VA CBOC WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED for in-person care through February 2 due to repair needs.

Veterans with appointments are being contacted and their health care needs addressed virtually. Veterans in need of assistance or wish to schedule an appointment after February 2 should call their PACT TEAM at 509-525-5200, and press '2' and '2'.

Watch for any additional updates at Walla Walla VA's Facebook page or call the Walla Walla VA's ALERT link at 509-524-1480.

Get updates on affected services and facilities