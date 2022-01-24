Campus map

Directions

From Walla Walla Regional Airport (from the northeast)

Go south on Airport Road. Merge onto U.S. Route 12 west. After 3.2 miles, take the Second Avenue ramp toward city center. Turn right only North Second Avenue/U.S. Route 12 and follow North Second Avenue for 0.6 miles. Turn right on West Poplar Street. Go 0.5 miles and turn left on South 9th Avenue/State Route 125. Go to West Chestnut Street and turn right. Go 0.1 miles and turn left, then take another left onto Wainwright Drive to proceed to the medical center.

From the south

Take the Oregon-Washington Highway/Oregon Route 11. Take a slight right only Oregon Route 11 north/South Columbia Street/South Main Street/Oregon-Washington Highway. Follow the highway into Washington as Oregon Route 11 north/Oregon-Washington highway becomes Washington State Route 125 north. Proceed 4.7 miles and turn left onto West Chestnut Street. After 0.6 miles, turn left, then take another left onto Wainwright Drive to proceed to the medical center.

From the west

Take U.S Route 12 east to Walla Walla. Turn right onto West Pine Street/State Route 125. Follow West Pine Street for nearly a mile. Turn right onto North Ninth Avenue/State Route 125. Go 0.7 miles and turn right onto West Chestnut Street. After 0.6 miles, turn left, then take another left onto Wainwright Drive to proceed to the medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center

77 Wainwright Drive

Walla Walla, WA 99362-3975

Intersection: W. Poplar St. and Wainwright Dr.

Coordinates: 46°3'11.66"N 118°21'19.65"W