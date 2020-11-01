Operating status

 Skip to Content
VA Walla Walla health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
La Grande VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Lewiston VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Morrow County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Richland VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Wallowa County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Yakima VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 888-687-8863

Change your appointment: 509-525-5200, select 2

Media inquiries: 509-525-5200, ext. 26520 or 509-386-1117

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 509-525-5200, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 509-525-5200, select 1

Staff locator: 509-525-5200, select 0

Telephone care: 888-687-8863