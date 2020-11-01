Operating status
VA Walla Walla health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
La Grande VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Lewiston VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Morrow County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Richland VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Wallowa County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Yakima VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are closed for non-urgent, in-person visits; however, virtual care options such as VVC, telehealth, and telephone care is available. Contact your primary care team with questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.