Programs
Explore Jonathan M. Wainwright VA’s diverse program offerings including high quality health care and other specialty services for Veterans.
DAISY Awards
The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. These nurses’ clinical skills and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate VA’s core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence (ICARE).
EHR Transition FAQs
As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to transparency and patient safety, we are proactively contacting Veterans to make sure their care was not impacted by challenges with the new electronic health record system at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Electronic Health Record Modernization
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA and its community-based outpatient clinics are proud to have been one of the first VA medical facilities (following behind the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center) to transition to VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in March of 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening
A toxic exposure screening supports your long-term health plan and ensures you receive informed, whole-health care. It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. We’ll connect you to additional resources if you have any concerns.