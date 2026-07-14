Electronic Health Record Modernization

Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA and its community-based outpatient clinics are proud to have been one of the first VA medical facilities (following behind the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center) to transition to VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in March of 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about Jonathan M. Wainwright VA’s EHRM program