Ms. DeRuwe-Munden is currently the Associate Chief Nurse Executive; previously serving in the interim position since June 5, 2022.

She has oversight of the nursing staff in Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's residential rehabilitation treatment unit, specialty care, home-based primary care, and primary care at the Walla Walla main campus, Richland, La Grande, Lewiston and Union Gap VA clinics.

Ms. DeRuwe-Munden joined the Home and Community Based Services team in Walla Walla in 2013 as the nurse manager of Jonathan M. Wainwright VA’s home based primary care team and has held other roles, including the nurse lead for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. She holds a VA Case LEAN green belt and is Helen Fluid Evidence Based Practice certified. She has participated in a number of station projects and education opportunities.

Previously, Ms. DeRuwe-Munden worked as an environmental coordinator managing emergency management services for state/federal environmental and OSHA compliance, was a resident care manager at a local nursing home and rehabilitation facility, and a clinical home care nurse manager for former Department of Energy employees developing and implementing regional programs to widen access to care.

Ms. DeRuwe-Munden received an animal science and public relations degree from the University of Idaho (Moscow, ID) in 2004, an Associate Degree in Nursing from Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla, WA) in 2009 and a Masters of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in 2019.