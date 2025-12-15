She has oversight of Integrated Veteran Care, Home and Community Based Service, Sterile Processing Service, Post-9/11 Military 2 VA case management program (formerly OEF/OIF/OND), Compensation and Pension, Consult Management and Employee Health.



Ms. Hughes joined the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA team in May 2020 as the Chief of Quality, Safety and Value Service. Previously, she was an infection control nurse at Durham VA Medical Center in 2012. She then joined Womack Army Medical Center (Fort Bragg, NC) serving as the Chief of Infection Prevention from 2014 to 2016, and then transitioned to the Chief of Quality Services in 2016.



In the private sector, she was a pediatric and adult emergency room nurse with the Baptist Health of South Florida (Miami, FL) and an infection prevention and control nurse at the Homestead Hospital (Homestead, FL) spanning from 2004 to 2011.



Ms. Hughes received an Associate of Arts in Industrial Engineering at the Miami Dade Community College (Miami, FL) in 2002, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami School of Nursing (Coral Gables, FL) in 2004, and a Master of Science in Health Administration with a concentration on Health Care Quality Assurance from Trident University International in 2019.