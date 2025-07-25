Her primary responsibilities as the chief of staff include supervising the medical staff and ensuring quality of care to include chair of the Healthcare Delivery Council, member of the VISN 20 Chief of Staff Committee and numerous local oversight and supervisory roles. She oversees medical services at six facilities across 16 counties and three states to include the main Walla Walla, WA site; four community-based outpatient clinics located in Union Gap and Richland, WA; Lewiston, ID; La Grande, OR; and a primary care telehealth outreach clinic in Boardman, OR.

Dr. Rasch joined the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA team July 2023 in the chief of staff role. Prior to the VA, she was a hospitalist working at CHI St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton, OR) and Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Walla Walla, WA). She established the hospitalist service line at Providence St. Mary in 2007 and was both a clinician and director. She served on many committees and served as the chief of staff at Providence from 2013-2014. Previous experience also includes medical director of Kindred Hospital Seattle (Seattle, WA), Edmonds Primary Care (Edmonds, WA) and a medical affairs manager of a medical software company.

Dr. Rasch received a Bachelor of Science (1987), a Doctor of Medicine (1991) and a Master of Health Administration (2008) from the University of Washington (Seattle, WA). She also completed an internal medicine residency at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Francisco, CA (1994). She holds certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine in both internal medicine and hospice and palliative care.