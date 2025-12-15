Mr. Peta’s responsibilities include oversight of the following services: Health Information Management, Financial, Supply Chain Management, VA Police, Environmental Management, Facilities Management, Health Administration, as well as the Veterans Experience, Green Environmental Management System, Industrial Hygiene, Safety and Emergency Management programs.

He started his VA career at the Miami VA Healthcare System in Miami, FL in 1998 as a nuclear medicine technologist. He left VA in 1999 for three years working in private sector hospitals in Puerto Rico, returning to VA in 2002 as a nuclear medicine technologist at the Caribbean VA Health Care System, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He returned to the Miami VA in 2004 and served in progressively responsible roles including health systems specialist to the associate director in 2018 and the executive director in 2020.

A Veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman from January 1993 until his discharge in July 1996.

Mr. Peta has a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Technology from Barry University (Miami Shores, FL) and a Master of Business Administration from Interamerican University (San Juan, Puerto Rico) in 2003.