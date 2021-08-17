Scott D. Kelter

Scott Kelter was detailed to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center as the Acting Associate Director for Operations effective January 21, 2020, and appointed to the position effective May 24 the same year.

He is responsible for over 150 employees in five service lines supporting operations at Walla Walla VA's seven sites of care across 16 counties located in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

For the previous 16 years, Mr. Kelter worked at the Alaska VA Healthcare System, most recently serving as the Facility Strategic Planner and Emergency Manager; he also served in several other roles to include Acting/Interim Associate Director.

A Veteran, he served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force on active duty with deployments to Southwest Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe, and currently serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves with a total of 30 years of service.

Mr. Kelter holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the United States Air Force Academy and a Masters degree in Health Administration from Capella University.