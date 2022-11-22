Pharmacy Residency Program

Check the COVID-19 operating status of each location. Currently, all who enter clinical buildings must self-attest to no COVID-19 like symptoms. Continue to practice safe physical distancing when possible and masking is required in all clinical buildings. COVID-19 vaccinations are still available for Veterans, spouses and caregivers; call 509-525-5200 (press 2 and 2) to schedule an appointment (availability and times may vary depending on site location). Visit our vaccine information page for more information.