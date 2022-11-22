Pharmacy Residency Program
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is pleased to offer a postgraduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy residency with two positions. It currently holds an accreditation candidate status with the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP).
The Jonahan M. Wainwright VA's PGY1 pharmacy residency is a 12-month program designed to build on upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of medical conditions, eligible for board certification and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. You're invited to train with Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's pharmacy team!
Application qualifications
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an American Council on Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited school of pharmacy
- Licensed or eligible for licensure in one of the States, territories of the United States or District of Columbia
- United States citizenship
- Participation in the ASHP matching program application process (all application materials must be submitted through the pharmacy online residency centralized application (PhORCAS) by the first Friday in January)
- Official school or college of pharmacy transcript
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendations using the standardized reference template in PhORCAS
- Selected applicants will be invited to participate in a virtual interview in late January or early February
Program contact information
Theresa Echaiz, PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Theresa.echaiz@va.gov
Natalie Dearing, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES, NCTTP
Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy Services and Education
PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator and Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
Natalie.dearing@va.gov
Program brochure
Program handout to come; in the meantime, please contact one of the program contacts above for additional information.