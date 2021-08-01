Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Walla Walla Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Boise Mobile Vet Center Phone 208-342-3612

Salem Mobile Vet Center Phone 503-362-9911

Spokane Mobile Vet Center Phone 509-444-8387

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.