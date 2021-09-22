Mission and vision
VA Washington DC Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We serve the health care needs of more than 200,000 Veterans throughout the Washington, D.C. area, including parts of Maryland and Virginia. Our medical center completes more than 1 million patient encounters every year.