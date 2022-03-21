 Skip to Content

AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation about Fiduciary Services with VA Fiduciary Hub

Banner for AARP event

AARP Advanced Care Planning Series

When
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

Register by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022

Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Caregiver Support Program and the VA Fiduciary Hub in Washington for a conversation about fiduciary services. Get your questions answered during this virtual event.  

Please register in advance to attend. 

Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov

See all events

Last updated: